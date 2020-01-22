  • search
    Secretary of Ramalya Trust presents 'first' model of Ram temple in Ayodhya at 10,008 feet

    Allahabad (UP), Jan 22: The disciple of Jyotish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati and Secretary of Ramalya Trust Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Tuesday presented a model of a Ram temple proposed to be built in Ayodhya.

    He said the people of the country want a unique Ram temple built in Ayodhya not only conforming to the principles of the 'Vastu Shastra' but also to the 21st century construction standards.

    The Ram temple must be built keeping in mind the requirements of the large number of devotees who will visit it in future, Saraswati added. Ramalya Trust is committed to building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, the secretary said.

    "The first model submitted to us is by Aditya Gupta which is now being presented before the public," he said.

      Saraswati said other such models will also be presented before the public in the future and the best one will be chosen for construction.

      Sharing the details of the model, he said it proposes 10,008 feet high structure which will be the tallest temple in the world. Its Garba graha (sanctum sanctorum) is over 216 square feet area. It includes facility to feed 1,08,000 people daily, a parking space for 1,008 buses, 10,800 cars and 21,000 motorcycles. It also includes an indoor and outdoor auditorium, Saraswati said.

      Read more about:

      ram temple ayodhya

      Story first published: Wednesday, January 22, 2020, 11:25 [IST]
