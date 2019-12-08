  • search
Trending Hyderabad Encounter Unnao Jharkhand
For Coimbatore Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Secret classes held in Coimbatore to propagate ISIS ideology says NIA

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 08: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two persons in connection with the Coimbatore Islamic State case.

    Secret classes held in Coimbatore to propagate ISIS ideology says NIA

    The two to be charged are Mohammed Azarudeen and Shiek Hidayathullah. The case was registered suo motu by the NIA against 6 accused persons from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, based on credible information that the accused persons and their associates have been propagating the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS on the social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youths into the outfit.

    ISIS case: NIA raids at Thanjavur district and Tiruchirapalli city

    ​During investigation, it was established that Mohammed Azarudheen and Shiek Hidayathulla had been propagating violent extremist ideology of ISIS/ Daish since 2017 with the intention of recruiting their associates in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, into the proscribed organisation, for furthering its activities in India.

    They organised several secret classes at their houses besides at other places in Coimbatore, in support of the ISIS/ Daish. They also followed the Sri Lankan ISIS/ Daish leader Zahran Hashim, over social media, while downloading and disseminating his speeches in support of violent jihad and ISIS/ Daish.

    More COIMBATORE News

    Read more about:

    national investigation agency coimbatore isis

    Story first published: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 7:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue