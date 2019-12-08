Secret classes held in Coimbatore to propagate ISIS ideology says NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 08: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against two persons in connection with the Coimbatore Islamic State case.

The two to be charged are Mohammed Azarudeen and Shiek Hidayathullah. The case was registered suo motu by the NIA against 6 accused persons from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, based on credible information that the accused persons and their associates have been propagating the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS on the social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youths into the outfit.

​During investigation, it was established that Mohammed Azarudheen and Shiek Hidayathulla had been propagating violent extremist ideology of ISIS/ Daish since 2017 with the intention of recruiting their associates in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, into the proscribed organisation, for furthering its activities in India.

They organised several secret classes at their houses besides at other places in Coimbatore, in support of the ISIS/ Daish. They also followed the Sri Lankan ISIS/ Daish leader Zahran Hashim, over social media, while downloading and disseminating his speeches in support of violent jihad and ISIS/ Daish.