Second part of budget session: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after ruckus over PNB scam

Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day after ruckus over PNB scam on the first day of the second part of the budget session of Parliament on Monday. Earlier, Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon after a protest by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) over 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm after protests over Andhra Pradesh special category status and PNB scam. Courtesy: ANI news

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2pm after protests over Andhra Pradesh special category status and PNB scam.

The Houses of Parliament meets after a month-long recess in the session. Economic Offenders Bill 2018 and Triple Talaq Bill will remain the main focus of the Government during this session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ananth Kumar, tweeted, "As we come back to the #Parliament after a colourful and joyous Holi, I look forward to a massively productive second half of the #BudgetSession with support and coordination from all parties."

The second part of the session would primarily see discussions on the demand for grants for various Ministries. The Opposition would also press for a debate on a number of contentious matters and important issues confronting the country.

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 approved by Cabinet would help in laying down measures to deter economic offenders from evading the process of Indian law, by remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts.

