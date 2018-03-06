Second day of shutdown in Shopian; shops down shutters, protesters pelt stones

Shopian town and adjoining areas observed a shutdown for the second consecutive day on Tuesday while incidents of stone-pelting took place in parts of the city in protest against the killings in the firing incident in the south Kashmir district on Sunday.

Shops and business establishments remained closed in Shopian while transport remained off the roads, a police official said.

He said some persons indulged stone-pelting in Gojwara area of the city, forcing the closure of shops in the area.

Life in rest of the valley returned to normal after Monday's strike called by the separatists against the killings in the incident. Six persons including two militants have been killed in Sunday night's shootout in Shopian's Pahnoo area.

While the Army has said the slain youths were militants and their overground workers, police have said they are investigating the incident.

PTI

