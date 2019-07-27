Sec 144 to be imposed in Bengaluru from 29 to 30 July

Bengaluru, July 27: Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, Alok Kumar on Friday has confirmed that Section 144 which prohibits assembly of not more than 5 people in an area to be imposed from 6 am onwards from 29 July to 30 July midnight within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha.

Earlier, amid massive political crisis in Karnataka which is refusing to end, Section 144 was been imposed for 48 hours across state capital from 6:00 pm on 23 July to 25 July evening. But, Bengaluru Police on clarified that section 144 imposed was "still in place and is not revoked."

On the same day police, also confirmed that the ban on the sale of liquor was withdrawn and pubs, bars and liquor shops resumed operating from 6 pm on Wednesday. Aimed at maintaining law and order in the city and preventing any untoward incidents that could disrupt the prevailing situation, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Alok Kumar had invoked Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and issued prohibitory orders for 48 hours.

But, this time Section 144 will be imposed from 6 am onwards from 29 July to 30 July midnight within 2 km radius area of Vidhana Soudha.