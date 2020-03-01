  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sec 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh even as Hindu Sena calls off proposed protest

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 01: Shaheen bagh area of the national capital witnessed heavy deployment of forces on Sunday as a precautionary measure, even after Fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena called off their proposed protest against the ongoing anti-CAA stir.

    Sec 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh even as Hindu Sena calls off proposed protest

    Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava said,''As a precautionary measure, there is heavy police deployment here; Our aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring.''

    In a statement, the Hindu Sena said that police pressured them to call off their peaceful protest on Sunday. It also claimed that their national president Vishnu Gupta was "illegally detained".

      NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 1st, 2020

      However, police said that no one was detained and the organisation called off their protest after a conversation with senior officials.

      Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens since December 15 last year.

      More NEW-DELHI News

      Read more about:

      new delhi protest hindu

      Story first published: Sunday, March 1, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 1, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X