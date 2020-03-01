Sec 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh even as Hindu Sena calls off proposed protest

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 01: Shaheen bagh area of the national capital witnessed heavy deployment of forces on Sunday as a precautionary measure, even after Fringe right-wing group Hindu Sena called off their proposed protest against the ongoing anti-CAA stir.

Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava said,''As a precautionary measure, there is heavy police deployment here; Our aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring.''

Delhi: Heavy police deployment in Shaheen Bagh as a precautionary measure, even after Hindu Sena yesterday called off protest site clearance call pic.twitter.com/5LVwLcaaoO — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

In a statement, the Hindu Sena said that police pressured them to call off their peaceful protest on Sunday. It also claimed that their national president Vishnu Gupta was "illegally detained".

NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 1st, 2020

However, police said that no one was detained and the organisation called off their protest after a conversation with senior officials.

Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens since December 15 last year.