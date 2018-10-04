Seat sharing was difficult with BSP, says Kamal Nath

New Delhi, Oct 4: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath defended former chief minister Digvijaya Singh a day after BSP chief Mayawati's scathing attack on the party.

Kamal Nath, said, "Mayawati was not right in criticizing Digvijay Singh the way she did."

On a possible alliance with Samajwadi Party for upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, he said, "I have spoken to Akhilesh Yadav we are still in talks with Samajwadi Party."

Also Read | The real reason why Mayawati showed Congress the 'hand'

"This will not affect Congress in MP, every BSP worker on the ground realises the importance of Congress in the state, " said Kamal Nath about Mayawati breaking away with the pre-poll alliance in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Speaking about the reason for Mayawati's attack, Kamal Nath said, "We tried not to be divided among votes and aimed to stand against BJP. BSP asked for 50 seats which was difficult to agree to, it saddens me that we had to end our alliance."

"The list of seats which BSP had given us where they had no chance of winning and the seats which they could have won they had not included in the list," added Kamal Nath.

Also Read | Mayawati's frontal attack against Congress: Hold on there is a disclaimer

Mayawati on Wednesday ruled out the alliance with the Rahul Gandhi led Congress at any cost in the state elections at Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. In MP and Rajasthan, we will ally either with the regional parties or fight it alone, she further said. We will not fight the elections with the Congress, she added.

In a scathing attack, Mayawati alleged that Digivijaya Singh does not wish for a BSP-Congress alliance. "Singh is a BJP agent who says that Mayawati is under pressure from the Centre and hence does not want the alliance," she said.