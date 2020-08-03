Search on for COVID patients who gave false information in Lucknow

YouTube
    By PTI
    Lucknow, Aug 03: About 2,300 people, who tested positive for COVID-19 here, had given false information pertaining to their names, mobile numbers and addresses, a health official said on Monday. While 1,171 people out of those who gave false information have been tracked, a hunt is on for the others. "

    2,290 people who had undergone COVID-19 tests at various private and government laboratories between July 23 and July 31 had given false names, mobile numbers and addresses. This came to the fore when our department could not contact them.We have informed the police about it," a senior health official said.

    These people are not only from Lucknow but other cities also who were tested in the state capital, he said. Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said that police immediately swung into action and "we have tracked 1,171 of these people and informed authorities and integrated COVID-19 command and control room."

    "Attempts are on to trace the remaining ones," Pandey said, adding that directives have been issued to hospitals and laboratories to verify mobile numbers before taking samples so that they remain under the vigil of the Health department.

    The state capital had witnessed 8,686 cases, which included 4.012 active cases, 4,559 patients who are discharged and 115 deaths till Sunday.

    While state minister Kamla Rani Varun died due to the virus, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh and minister Mahendra Singh tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

