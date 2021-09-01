Complete first dose of vaccination for teaching, non-teaching staff in September: Centre to states

Out of 65 cr Covid vaccine jabs given so far, SII supplied over 60 cr Covishield doses: Report

Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google to book a slot

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep, 01:The centre has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to COVID19 vaccine for all. Now, Google users will be able to get more information about vaccine availability and appointments for over 13,000 locations across the country through Search, Maps and Assistant - starting this week.

The information is powered by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs, and includes details like availability of appointment slots at each centre, vaccines and doses offered (Dose 1 or Dose 2), pricing (paid or free), and link to CoWIN website for booking, a statement said.

The @MoHFW_INDIA has taken yet another significant initiative to enhance access to #COVID19 vaccine:



🔎 Search 'covid vaccine near me' on Google



✅ Check availability of slots & more



💉 Use 'Book Appointment' feature to book a slot



📖 More details: https://t.co/zsI9A5fkCp — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 1, 2021

The information will automatically show up when users search for vaccine centres near them, or in any specific area across Google Search, Maps and Google Assistant, it added.

In addition to English, users can also search in eight Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati, and Marathi.

In March this year, Google started showing information on COVID-19 vaccination centres, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"As people continue to seek information related to the pandemic to manage their lives around it, we remain committed to finding and sharing authoritative and timely information across our platforms, said Hema Budaraju, Director of Google Search, said.

With 1.33 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered on Tuesday, the highest ever in a single day, the cumulative doses given in the country under the vaccination drive has exceeded 65.41 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 1, 2021, 16:04 [IST]