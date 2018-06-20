Search, combat, destroy in place as Amarnath Yatra faces terror threat

The radar is on the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to commence on June 28. The security mechanism has declared a high state of alert as there are several reports from the Intelligence Bureau suggesting that the terrorists may try and launch a desperate strike again.

The threat specifically comes from the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, the same outfit which had carried out the attack last year as well. Officials say that last year, terrorists broke the unwritten rule of not attacking the Yatra. They may not shy away from carrying out a spectacular strike once again.

In the run up to the Yatra, the Pakistanis would try and step up the heat from all quarters. The infiltrations bids would increase, cross border firing would rise and the local modules would be activated.

With such inputs pouring in, the Union Government had no option, but not to extend the ceasefire in the Valley. It would have been impossible to control the situation in the Valley if the ceasefire was in place. The forces need to undertake search, combat and destroy operations in the Valley as there are several terrorists still present. Officials say that the ceasefire was meant to provide some relief for the people, but the terrorists and the Hurriyat did all it could to derail it. The Hurriyat was expected to come to the talks table during the ceasefire period, but they refused to acknowledge, officials also said.

However senior officials say that they are confident of bringing the situation under control. Our Army and other forces are on the job and will restore the much needed peace in the Valley, the official also noted.

