Sealing in Delhi's Lajpath Nagar, Police resorts to lathicharge

New Delhi : Traders and police clash during MCD's sealing drive in Lajpath Nagar | Oneindia News

The National Capital has been under the fire from shop owners for the recent sealing drive of the MCD. On March 8, sealing began in Delhi's Lajpath Nagar area and things took a violent turn when the MCD workers and locals got into a scuffle and the police had to resort to Lathi Charge to contain the situation.

Shop owners had been unhappy with the sealing drive in Delhi for a while and had held several protests and strikes to assert their demands. Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari also said that he shares the grief of the traders and promised to come up with a solution.

The sealing is taking place only when any violation of civic norms or Master Plan of Delhi 2021 is found.

Local businessmen, associated and led by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) have been protesting against the drive.

OneIndia News

