Sealdah Express derails at Akbarpur railway station, no casualties

Sealdah Express train was derailed near Ambedkar Nagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Casualties have not been reported so far.

According to reports, the engine of Sealdah Express (13152) derailed at Ambedkar Nagar's Akbarpur railway station. Passengers of the train have been dispatched by another train from Baja Faizabad Sultanpur.

Railway officials arrived at the spot after getting the information. Repair work on the rail tracks has started. Soon, the trains will be able to run smoothly on the track.

At present, efforts are being made to clear the route. The movement of trains on the route right now is completely stalled.

Last week, a coach of New Delhi-Rajendranagar Sampoorna Kranti Express derailed near Ghaziabad, minutes after it left from New Delhi. No passenger was injured in the accident.

