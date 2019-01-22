Sea of devotees turn up to get glimpse of Shivakumara Swamiji

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Tumkuru, Jan 22: Number of devotees is increasing as the day is coming to an end. People from across the state are rushing to the Siddagnaga Mutt premises after the administration announced the news of passing away of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

The number of people is expected to increase by since the government has declared holiday for schools and colleges.

The travel time from Tumkuru to Bengaluru is also likely to take longer as the traffic has been diverted from Dabaspet.

Police have barricaded the roads leading to Tumkuru and Siddaganga mutt.

Meanwhile, cops are on alert, announcing instructions every second to manage the traffic and inflow of people.

Defence minister Nirmala Seetharaman will visit Tumkur today and pay last respect to Shivakumar Swamiji. According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit.

The revered seer died at the age of 111 after suffering from a prolonged illness; he was battling a critical lung infection and was on life support.

Following his death, the Karnataka government declared a three-day state mourning. Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced a one-day holiday for all schools, colleges and government offices in Karnataka after Shivakumara Swami's death.

Arrangements in Siddaganga Mutt:

Vounteers are serving food for devotees who have arrived here.

Huge LCD screens have been placed on the premises of the mutt for the screening of darshan of the Swamiji.

However, people prefer to take darshan and pay their last respect in person despite serpentine queue leading to the mortal remains of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

Known as walking god' among his followers, Shivakumara Swami headed an society that runs more than 1,100 educational institutions in Karnataka.

Shivakumara Swami had joined the Sidddaganga Mutt in 1930, following which he became the mutt's seer in 1941 after the death of his guru' Uddana Swami.

As the founder of the Sri Siddaganga Education Society, he helped thousands access education. He also had an honorary doctorate in literature. The seer was a philanthropist and touched the lives of many, from different religions and castes.