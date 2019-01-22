Sea of devotees turn up to get glimpse of Shivakumara Swamiji

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Tumkuru, Jan 22: Number of devotees is increasing as the day is coming to an end. People from across the state are rushing to the Siddagnaga Mutt premises after the administration amnounced the news of passing away of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

The number of people is likely to increase by tomorrow since the government has declared holiday for schools and colleges.

Travel time from Tumkuru to Bengaluru is taking unsually longer time as the traffic has been diverted from Dabaspet.

Police have barricaded the roads leading to Tumkuru and Siddaganga mutt.

Meanwhile, cops are on alert, blurting out instrcutions every second to manage the traffic and inflow of people.

Hon'ble Defence minister Smt Nirmala Seetharaman will visit Tumkur tomorrow and pay last respect to Dr.Shivakumar Swamiji.

Meanwhile, according to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit tomorrow.

Arrangements in Siddaganga Mutt:

Vounteers are serving food for devotees who have arrived here.

Huge LCD screens have been placed on the premises of the mutt for the screening of darshan of the Swamiji

However, people prefer to take darshan i and pay their last respect in person despite serpentine que leading to the mortal remains of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.