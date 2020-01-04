  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Scuffle breaks out between Congress workers during Priyanka Gandhi's visit in Partapur

    By
    |

    Meerut, Jan 04: Scuffle broke out between Congress workers on Saturday during the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's visit in Partapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was there to meet the families of the victims of the violence that broke out during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on Dec 20.

    ANI Image
    ANI Image

    A video by news agency ANI shows while Priyanka came to meet the affected families at the outskirts of the town some Congress workers started fight among themselves.

    On Saturday, Priyanka made an unscheduled visits to Muzaffarnagar and Meerut in western UP to meet the families who bore the brunt of alleged "police excesses" following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act or were affected by the clashes.

    The Congress general secretary first went to Muzaffarnagar, where she visited the residences of some of those who were injured in the violence.

    She then proceeded to Meerut where she met the affected families at the outskirts of the town.

    Priyanka said to PTI that she has highlighted each and every "police excess" in a lengthy memorandum to UP Governor Anandiben Patel during her visit to the state last week.

    Reportedly, the affected families gathered at one place on the outskirts of the town to meet the Congress leader where she listened to their problems.

    Priyanka meets Shia cleric allegedly beaten up by UP police in anti-CAA crackdown

    Earlier, Priyanka and her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi were stopped by the UP Police from entering Meerut town on December 24.

    At least five people were killed during the protests in Meerut.

    More CONGRESS News

    Read more about:

    congress citizenship amendment bill

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 17:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue