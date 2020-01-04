Scuffle breaks out between Congress workers during Priyanka Gandhi's visit in Partapur

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Meerut, Jan 04: Scuffle broke out between Congress workers on Saturday during the Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's visit in Partapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was there to meet the families of the victims of the violence that broke out during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on Dec 20.

A video by news agency ANI shows while Priyanka came to meet the affected families at the outskirts of the town some Congress workers started fight among themselves.

On Saturday, Priyanka made an unscheduled visits to Muzaffarnagar and Meerut in western UP to meet the families who bore the brunt of alleged "police excesses" following violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act or were affected by the clashes.

The Congress general secretary first went to Muzaffarnagar, where she visited the residences of some of those who were injured in the violence.

#WATCH Meerut: Scuffle broke out between Congress workers during Priyanka Gandhi’s visit in Partapur, earlier today. She was there to meet the families of the victims of the violence that broke out during protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct on Dec 20. pic.twitter.com/7UBpZtBNta — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 4, 2020

She then proceeded to Meerut where she met the affected families at the outskirts of the town.

Priyanka said to PTI that she has highlighted each and every "police excess" in a lengthy memorandum to UP Governor Anandiben Patel during her visit to the state last week.

Reportedly, the affected families gathered at one place on the outskirts of the town to meet the Congress leader where she listened to their problems.

Earlier, Priyanka and her brother and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi were stopped by the UP Police from entering Meerut town on December 24.

At least five people were killed during the protests in Meerut.