  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Can NCP retain Baramati?
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Scuffle breaks out at Hardik Patel's public meeting in Gujarat

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Apr 20: A poll rally of quota spearhead-turned Congress leader Hardik Patel was Saturday disrupted in Nikol area here allegedly by a section of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) members opposed to him.

    Hardik was campaigning for Congress candidate Geeta Patel from Ahmedabad East seat.

    File photo of Hardik Patel
    File photo of Hardik Patel

    Hardik was slapped on Friday at a rally in Baldana in Surendranagar district.

    On Saturday night, four to five people, claiming to be supporters of jailed PAAS leader Alpesh Kathiriya, came to the venue at Virat Nagar in Nikol and shouted slogans for his release, eyewitness Jayesh Patel said.

    Also Read Congress leader Hardik Patel slapped at public rally in Gujarat

    "Supporters of Hardik present at the venue had an altercation with them and they were taken out of the rally. Police present at the venue intervened and escorted them out," he said.

    "This is the handiwork of the BJP. They do not want me to campaign. Yesterday they had send a man who slapped me and today they send goons to disturb the rally," Hardik said.

    BJP leader Dhansukh Bhanderi, however, refuted the allegations and said the incident was a fallout of an internal dispute within the Congress.

    On Friday, one Tarun Gajjar had slapped Hardik at a rally in Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency. Gajjar had later told police that he slapped Hardik as his pregnant wife had to face lot of difficulty due to violent agitation by Hardik and his supporters in the past.

    PTI

    lok-sabha-home

    More HARDIK PATEL News

    Read more about:

    hardik patel gujarat lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue