Scuffle breaks out after Muslim school teacher refuses to sing 'Vande Mataram' on Jan 26

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Katihar, Feb 07: A scuffle broke out on Thursday when a primary Muslim school teacher refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' on Jan 26.

The teacher identified as Afzal Hussain allegedly refused to say 'Vande Mataram' during a flag hoisting ceremony on Republic Day.

Afzal Hussain speaking to ANI said,"We worship Allah and Vande Mataram means 'vandana'(worship) of Bharat which is against our belief.Constitution doesn't say it's necessary to sing it".

The video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms. The video clearly shows Afzal Hussain, being allegedly thrashed by some local residents after a scuffle broke out over the former's refusal to sing Vande Mataram at a primary school in Abdullahpur in Bihar's Katihar district.

Meanwhile, the District Education Officer Dinesh Chandra Dev said that no sort of investigation is underway as no complaint has been filed till now.