  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Scuffle breaks out after Muslim school teacher refuses to sing 'Vande Mataram' on Jan 26

    By
    |

    Katihar, Feb 07: A scuffle broke out on Thursday when a primary Muslim school teacher refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' on Jan 26.

    Scuffle breaks out after Muslim school teacher refuses to sing Vande Mataram on Jan 26

    The teacher identified as Afzal Hussain allegedly refused to say 'Vande Mataram' during a flag hoisting ceremony on Republic Day.

    Afzal Hussain speaking to ANI said,"We worship Allah and Vande Mataram means 'vandana'(worship) of Bharat which is against our belief.Constitution doesn't say it's necessary to sing it".

    The video of the incident went viral on various social media platforms. The video clearly shows Afzal Hussain, being allegedly thrashed by some local residents after a scuffle broke out over the former's refusal to sing Vande Mataram at a primary school in Abdullahpur in Bihar's Katihar district.

    Meanwhile, the District Education Officer Dinesh Chandra Dev said that no sort of investigation is underway as no complaint has been filed till now.

    Read more about:

    bihar republic day school teacher vande mataram

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue