    Scuffle among students, not where we were posted: Police on JNU attack

    New Delhi, Jan 06: The Delhi Police on Monday rejected the charge of reaching the Jawaharlal Nehru University late despite several pleas by students'' unions, asserting that they responded to PCR calls and law-and-order situation professionally to control the violence on the campus.

    Representational Image

    Addressing reporters, Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the internal security of the JNU lies with the varsity administration.

    "We have responded to PCR calls, and law-and-order situation professionally," he said.

    JNU attack was planned, RSS-affiliated profs were promoting violence: JNUSU president

    On the probe initiated after a masked mob attacked students on the campus on Sunday, he said the Crime Branch had found some vital clue and were working on it.

    "An FIR has been registered and the incident has been recorded. The Crime Branch will investigate the incident. 34 people were injured and it was delhi police's priority that the injured be given proper care. Delhi police has instituted a fact-finding committee to look into the incident," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said.

    "We got the call at 7.45 and we went to the university, conducted a flag march and brought the situation under control. The spot where the scuffle between the students broke out is an area where Delhi Police is not usually deployed," he said.

    Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 19:56 [IST]
