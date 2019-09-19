Scrapping of Article 370 was for unity of India: Modi

  • search
    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Sep 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the decision to scrap Article 370 was not that of the government, but of the people of India.

    Addressing a public rally in Nashik, Maharashtra, the Prime Minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to suffer because of the wrong policies of the previous governments

    "Our decision on J&K is for India's unity, to rid people of separatism and corruption," he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 15:14 [IST]
