    Scrapping Article 370 will end terrorism in Kashmir: Amit Shah

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution will lead to end of terrorism and progress of the region.

    Scrapping Article 370 will end terrorism in Kashmir: Amit Shah
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Speaking at the launch of a book on Vice President M Venkiah Naidu here, Shah said he firmly believed that Art 370 that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir should be removed as it was not beneficial to the country.

    A role reversal for Doval: From pre-emptive strikes to ensuring peace

    "I was firm that Article 370 should be removed.... after (scrapping) Article 370, terrorism in Kashmir will end and it will progress on the path of development," he said.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 13:39 [IST]
