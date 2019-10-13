  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Scolded for taking friend's iPad, 18-year-old shoots self with father's gun

    By PTI
    |

    Ramban/Jammu, Oct 13: An 18-year-old student from Punjab allegedly committed suicide in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district by shooting himself using his father's licensed revolver after he was scolded for taking a friend's iPad, police said on Sunday.

    Scolded for taking friends iPad, 18-year-old shoots self with fathers revolver

    Ranveer Singh, a Class XII student, was a resident of Sultanpind village in Amritsar. He shot himself in the head near Ramsoo on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway late on Saturday, a police official said.

    The teenager was rushed to district hospital, Ramban, where he was declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

    Singh's family told police that he had left home on Saturday afternoon on the pretext of going to a tuition class, station house officer (SHO) of Ramsoo police station Javid Iqbal said.

    According to preliminary investigation, the teenager was scolded by his father, a jeweller, earlier in the day for taking an iPad from a friend, he said.

    A post-mortem was conducted and the body would be handed over to the deceased's family members, who reached the district headquarters, after completion of legal formalities, the SHO said.

    More SHOT News

    Read more about:

    shot gun

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue