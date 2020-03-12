Scindia was worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology: Rahul Gandhi

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 12: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that he has forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future and that he would not get respect in the BJP.

    Regarding Scindia's joining the saffron brigade after ending his long association with the Congress, Rahul said that there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.

    While addressing the press outside Parliament, Rahul said that Scindia was an old friend of his and had forgotten his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future.

    The former Cingress president also added that Scindia would not get respect in the BJP, nor would he feel satisfied there.

    Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 11, a day after quitting the Congress party, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

    On Wednesday, Scindia slammed Congress for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

    BJP has choosen Scindia as the Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

