Scindia was worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology: Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Mar 12: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at Jyotiraditya Scindia saying that he has forgot his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future and that he would not get respect in the BJP.

Regarding Scindia's joining the saffron brigade after ending his long association with the Congress, Rahul said that there is a difference between what Scindia is saying and what is in his heart.

#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress: This is a fight of ideology, on one side is Congress & BJP-RSS on the other. I know Jyotiraditya Scindia's ideology, he was with me in college, I know him well. He got worried about his political future, abandoned his ideology and went with RSS. pic.twitter.com/YhtNEam29f — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2020

While addressing the press outside Parliament, Rahul said that Scindia was an old friend of his and had forgotten his ideology as he was apprehensive about his political future.

The former Cingress president also added that Scindia would not get respect in the BJP, nor would he feel satisfied there.

Scindia joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 11, a day after quitting the Congress party, in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

On Wednesday, Scindia slammed Congress for "denying reality" and "not acknowledging" new thoughts and new leadership.

BJP has choosen Scindia as the Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh.