Scindia vs Kamal Nath: Both improved Congress tally in respective stronghold regions

    Bhopal, Dec 12: Both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamla Nath, contenders for chief ministerial post of Madhy Pradesh, have done very well in their respective political strong holds.

    Scindia who has expressed readiness to take charge as CM, underscored that the Congress won magnificently in the Gwalior-Chambal region, which is his stronghold. The strike rate was almost 80 per cent, he told ND

    TV.

    Of the 34 seats in the region, the party won by a landslide in 23, he said. "It is evident and clear where we performed," said the former central minister.

    "Almost 25 per cent of the total votes that the Congress won are from the Gwalior-Chambal region." He thanked the people of Gwalior-Chambal for voting congress.

    On the other hand, the Congress won 8 seats more to reach 21 out of 38 in Mahakoshal region. In 2013, the party could win only three out of the seven seats in Chhindwara district in 2013. BJP had the upper hand in Chhindwara in 2008 and 2003 state polls as well despite Kamal Nath continuously winning the Lok Sabha polls with comfortable margins.

    According to Indian Express report, during the campaign, in Chhindwara, the party and its candidates were seeking votes for making Kamal Nath the chief minister. They uirged the voters that it is the Mahakaushal region's best and perhaps the last chance to have a chief minister.

    Read more about:

    jyotiraditya scindia bjp congress madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 18:13 [IST]
