Scindia likely to be BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from MP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: It has now become increasingly clear that Jyotiraditya Scindia who quit the Congress, will be joining the BJP today. BJP sources tell OneIndia that he would be joining the party in the presence of party president, J P Nadda.

It is said that after joining the BJP, his name could be proposed for the Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh. Elections would be held to fill in three seats which fall vacant in the state. Both the Congress and BJP were sure of one seat each and were planning on battling it out for the third.

When asked if Scindia would be made a minister at the Centre, the source cited above declined to comment. There has been no such discussion and the current deliberations are only on Madhya Pradesh, he also said.

Meanwhile a floor test is scheduled to take place in MP on March 16, when the budget session begins. 19 MLAs have sent their resignations to Raj Bhavan and this puts the Kamal Nath government in deep trouble.

The Congress has 114 legislators in the House, where the current strength is 114. It also has the support of two BSP and one SP MLA.