    Scindia is suffering from swine flu, says Digvijay Singh amid MP crisis

    Bhopal, Mar 10: The Madhya Pradesh Congress is unable to get in touch with Guna royal Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is at the centre of political trouble brewing in the state, to dislodge the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.

    "We tried to contact Scindia Ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being said that he has swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," senir COngress leader Digvijaya Singh said.

    Jyotiraditya Scindia

    "Whoever will try to disrespect the voter's mandate in Madhya Pradesh, will get a befitting reply from the people in the state... If you ask me, all is well," the 73-year-old former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister added.

    MP political crisies worsens, 17 pro-Jyotiraditya Scindia MLAs fly out to Bengaluru

    THe MP government plunged into a political crisis on Monday after a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with at least 17 MLAs, were carted away to Bengaluru and this is a major development ahead of the crucial Rajya Sabha elections.

    Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.

    The MLAs who are in Bengaluru are being managed by Jyotiradiya's personal assistant Purushotham Parashar.

    Madhya Pradesh numbers: Here is how it is stacked up

    The minister said they have requested the chief minister to reconstitute the cabinet, in an apparent move to quell dissent in the party by accommodating some of the rebel MLAs in the council of ministers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 8:33 [IST]
