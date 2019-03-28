  • search
    Scientists wanted to test anti-satellite missile, but UPA didn't allow: Modi

    Meerut, Mar 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, especially the Congress, during his rally in Meerut. He said that the earlier governments, in a veiled reference to UPA, kept delaying every important decision whether it was about buying modern fighter planes or allowing scientists to carryout ASAT missile test.

    PM Modi is slated to address rallies in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur in Uttarakhand and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir. Sounding the poll bugle in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said that it is clear what the mandate of 2019 General Elections would be.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    It was this Chowkidaar's government that had the courage to ahead with the Surgical Strikes, PM Modi said.

    In a bitter criticism of the governments before 2014 and the way India was governed, Modi asked people, "Tell me, were not bomb blasts and terrorist attacks common before 2014. Tell me.. were women safe under their regime, were not people afraid of goons and weak law and order situation."

    PM terms the opposition as "Maha-Milawati" or adultrated alliance. He said how can you trust them when things were chaotic during their regime.

    "We have worked very hard to bring about a positive change in India. So many things had to be changed, considering the bad state in which they (Congress) had left India. India has come a long way from there. Do you want to go back to dark old days? If they come to power, they will take India back to old days in no time," said Modi.

    The kind of statements these people make are welcomed by Pakistan, said Modi in Meerut. "They have become popular in Pakistan. They are asking for proof (of Balakot Strike). How can they be so insensitive," he added.

    He slammed the UPA regime for delaying important matters concerning the nation.

    "Our air force asked for new aircrafts but they ignored the requests. They didnt even provide bulletproof jackets and neither did they allow our scientists to launch anti-satellite missile," Modi said.

    Launching a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi, Modi said, "You saw for yourself, yesterday, how our accomplishments in space was ignored by the opposition."

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 13:17 [IST]
