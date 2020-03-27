  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Scientists identify 69 drugs which may be effective in fighting coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: An international team, including scientists of Indian origin, has identified 69 drugs and experimental compounds which may be effective in treating Covid-19.

    Scientists identify 69 drugs which may be effective in fighting coronavirus

    According to the researchers, some of the medications are already used to treat diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, and repurposing them to treat Covid-19 may be faster than trying to invent a new vaccine.

    Coronavirus: Combination of 2 anti-HIV drugs proved crucial in treatment

    In the new study, published on the pre-print website bioRxiv, the scientists investigated 26 of the 29 coronavirus genes, which direct production of the viral proteins.

    "The team took a different approach, targeting host proteins, not viral proteins. Twentysix out of 29 SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins were studied in human cells to find out what human proteins they interact with," Gina T Nguyen, Assistant Director of Communications & Events, Quantitative Biosciences Institute, University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) in the US, said.

    Around 332 human proteins were found to interact with the SARS-CoV-2 viral proteins, the researchers, including Advait Subramanian, Srivats Venkataramanan and Jyoti Batra, all from UCSF, said.

    These are the proteins that the virus, which has killed over 21,000 people and infected more than 4,71,000 globally so far, relies on to reproduce and carry out the infection in people, they said.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    "69 drugs were identified that can target these proteins, of which 25 are already US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved and could be used off-label. The drugs identified include those that are safely taken to treat conditions such as: Type II diabetes, cancer and hypertension," Nguyen said.

    Some viral proteins seemed to target just one human protein, while others are capable of targeting a dozen human cellular proteins, the researchers explained.

    They noted that there are currently no anti-viral drugs with proven efficacy, nor are there vaccines for preventing Covid-19.

    "Unfortunately, the scientific community has little knowledge of the molecular details of SARS-CoV-2 infection," the team wrote in an abstract.

    G-20 announces USD 5 trillion to deal with coronavirus crisis

    The identification of host dependency factors mediating virus infection may provide key insights into effective molecular targets for developing broadly acting antiviral therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2 and other deadly coronavirus strains, according to the researchers.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus scientists drugs

    Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X