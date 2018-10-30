Science is universal, but technology has to be local: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 30: Emphasising on the importance of technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the fourth digital revolution is round the corner.

Speaking at the India-Italy Technology Summit in Delhi, Modi said technology is key to the growth of any nation, adding, "Technology is important for the ease of living."

"Our goal to ensure that results of the Research and Development programmes do not get limited to research centres only, but reach the public. That is why I say that science is universal, but technology has to be local," he said at the function where Italian PM Giuseppe Conte was also present.

Modi said India is sending satellites in space for many countries including Italy at minimal costs. He said the cost of 1 GB data has come down significantly in the last four years.

"Digital payments are increasing at a speed of 250 crore transactions per month. In the past 4 years in India, the price of 1 GB data has reduced by more than 90 per cent," he said.

The 24th edition of the India-Italy Technology Summit which is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry.

"Before Tech summit, I had a fruitful meeting with PM Modi where we reviewed all the areas of our bilateral partnership. Regarding our economic partnership, we have explored possible Italian contribution to 'Make In India," Conte said at the summit.