Northeast Delhi violence: Schools to stay shut today, CBSE exams postponed

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 25: All internal examinations in violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

"In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia tweeted.

As tension smouldered in the national capital's northeast and the sun set over another restive day, violence cut a swathe through several localities, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze. Sisodia had on Monday announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday.

He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

However, CBSE had clarified that there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday so no rescheduling was needed. "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi.

There are no centres in the north east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," a CBSE spokesperson had said.