  • search
Trending Donald Trump Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Northeast Delhi violence: Schools to stay shut today, CBSE exams postponed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 25: All internal examinations in violence-hit northeast Delhi have been postponed said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

    Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said all internal examinations have been postponed by schools.

    Manish Sisodia
    Manish Sisodia

    "In violence affected North East district, schools will be closed tomorrow as well. Internal examinations have been postponed. Have requested CBSE to postpone the board exam as well," Sisodia tweeted.

    As tension smouldered in the national capital's northeast and the sun set over another restive day, violence cut a swathe through several localities, including Chand Bagh and Bhajanpura, with stones and other missiles hurled and shops set ablaze. Sisodia had on Monday announced that schools will be closed on Tuesday.

    He had also spoken to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

    However, CBSE had clarified that there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday so no rescheduling was needed. "It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi.

    There are no centres in the north east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," a CBSE spokesperson had said.

    More DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X