Schools to reopen in these states from Monday: Check list

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 20: Schools in some states are set to partially reopen from Monday after more than five months of a lockdown enforced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On March 25, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown to prevent the virus from spreading. While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of Unlock' since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed.

As per the latest guidelines under Unlock', schools have been allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on a voluntary basis from September 21.

Punjab

The Punjab government allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools in areas outside containment zones on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

However, this permission would be subject to written consent of parents/guardians from September 21 as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 8, it said.

Andhra Pradesh

School students from classes 9 to 12 will have the choice to attend classes in person or online in Andhra Pradesh once they reopen, as the state government has allowed the reopening of schools from Monday (September 21).

"Schools will reopen starting Monday, students from 9th to 12th standards may attend regular classes according to their wish or connect online," said an official.

Assam

Schools in Assam will remain closed till September 30. However, partial reopening of for Classes 9-12 has been allowed. According to an order by the state government, students of class 9 to 12 are allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis, with the written consent of parents, for guidance from teachers only.

Delhi

All schools in the national capital will continue to remain closed till October 5 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi government announced on Friday.

"All government and private schools will remain closed for all students till October 5. However, online teaching and learning activities will continue as usual," an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

Karnataka

The Karnataka Government, in a new order issued today, has restricted the schools and pre-university colleges to re-open in the state. The classes were to reopen for the students so that doubts pertaining to the specified classes can be cleared in a face-to-face interaction.

The decision to keep the schools and pre-university colleges in the state closed comes after a rise in the active COVID-19 cases has been found.

"Karnataka Government has issued order restricting students of Class 9th to 12th from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers, citing rise in COVID cases. They were allowed earlier by Education Dept after a fall in the number of cases," read an ANI statement.

Bihar

Bihar allowed educational institutions to resume classes for students of classes 9 to 12 outside the containment zones. The state government had decided to impose total shutdown in containment zones till September 30.

Haryana

Haryana government has also decided to start classes for students of Classes 10 to 12. In a letter, the department has asked all district education officers to ensure that the teachers get a Covid-19 test and download the Aarogya Setu app on their phones. Attendance is not compulsory and students can go on a voluntary basis to clear any doubts related to their course.

"Students will have to bring written consent from their parents before coming to school. The students will also have to undergo thermal scanning before entering the school and wear face masks and adhere to safety guidelines," the letter stated.

Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided that schools and colleges in the state will not be allowed to reopen their doors from tomorrow in view of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to shut schools, colleges and other educational institutions this month.

Uttarakhand

The Trivndra Singh Rawat-led government has also decided to not open schools till the end of this month.

Jammu and Kashmir

Schools to reopen in the erstwhile state on voluntary basis from Sept. 21.

Gujarat

Gujarat has also decided against resumption of normal classes from Monday.

Tamil Nadu

All the classes would start functioning simultaneously, said the Tamil Nadu government, as several states are set to reopen schools for students of Class IX-XII from Monday, September 21.

"All classes will start functioning simultaneously when schools reopen in the state. There will not be classes in a shift, as all the schools have adequate infrastructure," he told reporters on September 19, 2020.

Nagaland

Students are permitted on a voluntary basis and 50% teaching and non-teaching staff outside containment zones will come to school in Nagaland. "Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers subject to written consent of their parents or guardians, subject to strict adherence to all the provisions in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)," a Nagaland government order said.

Meghalaya

Regular classroom teaching remains suspended in Meghalaya till September 30, but students studying in Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 can visit their schools to get doubts cleared by teachers.