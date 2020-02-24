Schools in North East Delhi to remain shut today, exams postponed

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 24: All government and private schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Sisodia also spoke to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and requested him to postpone the board examination for the particular district.

"There will be no internal examinations in violence- affected North East district and all private and government schools will be closed. Have spoken to HRD minister requesting him to postpone the board exams in the district," Sisodia tweeted.

CBSE spokesperson Rama Sharma said there is no examination centre in North East Delhi for exams on Tuesday.

"It is informed that as per schedule tomorrow there are exams only for class XII in four vocational subjects in 18 centres in Western part of Delhi. There are no centres in the north east part of Delhi for exams scheduled tomorrow," she said.