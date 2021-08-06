Schools in Karnataka to reopen for students of Class 8 to 12 from August 23

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Aug 06: Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the resumption of schools for students from class 9 to 12 (II PUC) from August 23.

"In the first phase, Classes 9-12 will start from August 23 subject to conditions. There will be two batches of students - the first batch will have classes for three days and the second batch on another three days," Bommai said.

The decisionwas taken after a detailed discussions were held with education and health experts regarding opening of schools, also regarding the positions taken by other states in this regard.

There are certain conditions for opening schools, as per which classes will be held in batches on alternate days and details will be given in the order, he said.

Experts are of the opinion that a decision should be taken by August-end on starting primary and secondary classes up to class 8, after taking into account the possibility of a third wave and the intensity COVID infections, he added.