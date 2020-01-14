Schoolboy critical after javelin pierces skull during sports event in Bengal

Howrah, Jan 14: A sports event turned into a nightmare as a student was injured when a javelin pierced his skull at Shyampur, West Bengal on Monday, a police official said. He was operated upon at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted in a serious condition, sources said.

The Class 6 student was kept under observation at the hospital after the javelin was taken out, which perforated a side of his skull, the sources said.

The incident occurred at Nawda Nayanchandra Vidyapith under the Shyampur police station area during the annual sports event.

The javelin, thrown by a Class 12 student penetrated the skull of the boy, who had suddenly entered a side of the ground where the event was being held, Arunava Bajani, the headmaster of the school, said.

The injured boy was immediately taken to the Uluberia super-speciality hospital, from where he was referred to the SSKM Hospital, the Howrah district police official said.