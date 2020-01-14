  • search
Trending Iran
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Schoolboy critical after javelin pierces skull during sports event in Bengal

    By PTI
    |

    Howrah, Jan 14: A sports event turned into a nightmare as a student was injured when a javelin pierced his skull at Shyampur, West Bengal on Monday, a police official said. He was operated upon at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted in a serious condition, sources said.

    The Class 6 student was kept under observation at the hospital after the javelin was taken out, which perforated a side of his skull, the sources said.

    Schoolboy critical after javelin pierces skull during sports event in Bengal
    Representational Image

    The incident occurred at Nawda Nayanchandra Vidyapith under the Shyampur police station area during the annual sports event.

    The javelin, thrown by a Class 12 student penetrated the skull of the boy, who had suddenly entered a side of the ground where the event was being held, Arunava Bajani, the headmaster of the school, said.

    The injured boy was immediately taken to the Uluberia super-speciality hospital, from where he was referred to the SSKM Hospital, the Howrah district police official said.

    More STUDENT News

    Read more about:

    student injured skull west bengal

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 8:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue