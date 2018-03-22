School suicide horror: Parents of Class 9 student protest outside school demanding justice

Days after a class 9 student a Delhi school allegedly committed suicide, her parents, family and friends protested outside the premises demanding the arrests of the 2 teachers and justice for the girl.

Demanding justice for her daughter, the father of class 9 student said "I will commit suicide if action is not taken against the 2 teachers. I don't trust the police since they have not made any arrests. The school principal was laughing like a monster during the press conference yesterday.

"Media are requested to support girls' father. Media should also put pressure to administration - Owner of the school also go behind the bar. CBSE should do the proper audit of the school fee collection & expenditure," he said.

HRD seeks report on school girl's suicide

The HRD Ministry has sought a report from Ahlcon Public School regarding issue."We have asked for details," HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said when asked about the incident on sidelines of an event.

'We never received such complaints,' say principal

Reacting to the incident, Principal, Ahlcon Public School said "We mourn her death and we are with the family. If I see her record she was an average student, not very good at studies but a great dancer. Students' marks are given at PTMs but her parents didn't attend any. She didn't fail, had to give re-test."

"One of the teachers against whom allegations are being made is a woman, how can she sexually harass someone? Other teacher has been here since 25 years and we never got any such complain," he further said.

"I am a failure," she wrote in Note book

Meanwhile, the police have recovered a notebook used by the girl, which can provide a vital clue to the case.

"I am failure" has been scribbled twice on one of the pages of the notebook. While the phrase "I am dumb" has been mentioned once, a diagonal line towards the bottom of the page says "I hate myself". The page also bears multiple signatures of the teen.

The Police and the girl's family have confirmed that it is the girl's handwriting.

Ikisha Raghav Shah, a class 9 student of a private school in Delhi's Mayur Vihar committed suicide on Tuesday, allegedly for scoring low marks. However, Her family members claim that the 15-year-old took the extreme step due to low marks and harassment by teachers.

"She told me her SST teachers touch her inappropriately, I said since I'm also a teacher I can say they can't do it, might be a mistake but she said, 'I'm scared of them, no matter how well I write they'll fail me.' Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her," the father of the girl, who was a student of Ahlcon Public School, her father had told on Wednesday.

