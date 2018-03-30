Scattered rain, thundershowers in Bengaluru

Scattered rain and thundershowers were reported in Bengaluru on Friday. According to weather reports, scattered rain is expected in Chikballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Dakshin Kannad, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, and Tumkur districts during the next 2 to 4 hours.

Flights have been diverted to Chennai airport due to heavy rains in Kempegowda International Airport. Besides, Bengaluru Rural areas have received hailstorm. Traffic on Banneraghatta road has gone haywire.

Also, a large tree was uprooted on BM Srikanthayya road in Hanumanthnagar.

According to Skymet weather, due to the cyclonic circulation over eastern parts of the country Bengaluru is expected to witness light rainfall activity. In fact, light rains were recorded on Thursday with the city seeing rainy traces. These light Pre-Monsoon rain activities are expected to continue for at least five to six days.

