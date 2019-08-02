  • search
    Scary! Crocodile casually swims in Vadodara streets, pounces at a dog

    Vadodara, Aug 02: Heavy rainfall has triggered flash floods in many places of India. Although, rains have brought relief to Vadodara from the scorching summer heat, it also got floods and water-logging along. The roads of Vadodara and nearby cities in Gujarat are completely under water. Amid this a scary video of a crocodile attacking a dog on a water-logged street has gone viral.

    Scary! Crocodile casually swims in Vadodara streets, pounces at a dog

    The scary video has also annoyed some animals lovers. It seems humanity truly doesn't exist anymore! The recent cruelty against animals, especially stray dogs have shaken every animal lovers across the nation. Here in this video, two stray dogs were spotted in the water logged area which seems a residential area and locals were more busy in making the video rather than saving the two strays.

    We came across a gut-wrenching video that shows a crocodile swimming on flooded street. In the short clip, it sneaks up behind a dog on the street and tries to attack it - unsuccessfully.

    A twitter user shared a post claiming, "A crocodile from Vishwamitri river is hunting dogs on the flooded streets of Vadodara City in Gujarat."

    Twitterati shared clip that was simply captioned, "VadodaraRains #Vadodara." The video shows a water-logged street and two stray dogs trying to escape a crocodile that was casually wading through the water, trying to sneak up on the dogs.

    Twitter is flooded with people narrating how crocodiles have taken over the streets of Gujarat and how scary the situation is right now. Another video shows crocodile casually strolling on the streets of Akota in Vadodara too.

    The spine-chilling videos of crocodiles in the floodwater across the city is an alarming issue. Reportedly, the Vadodara airport was closed on July 31 and will remain closed till August 2. Several trains were also cancelled or diverted due to waterlogging on the tracks.

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
