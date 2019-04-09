  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    SC verdict on Rafale review tomorrow

    By
    |

    The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict in plea that sought a review of the Rafale order tomorrow. Interestingly the verdict comes just a day ahead of polling.

    SC verdict on Rafale review tomorrow

    The court will pronounce its verdict on two issues- admissibility of the stolen documents and also the claim of privilege raised by the government. The judgments have been listed in the names of Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi and Justice K M Joseph.

    What is the Rafale deal? An explainer and the controversy around it

    In December 2018, the Supreme Court had given the deal a clean chit and said that it found no irregularities in the government's decision making process.

    The court also observed that it is not its job to go into pricing when the need and quality of aircraft is not in doubt. Further the court also said it did not find anything wrong in the selection of the Indian offset partners by Dassault. All the pleas have been dismissed. The court also said that no further review is required, while also adding that no probe is required into the pricing aspect or decision making process for the purchase of the aircraft.

    The petitioners then sought a review of the verdict. The matter was heard at length in open court, following which the order was reserved.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court rafale

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue