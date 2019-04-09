SC verdict on Rafale review tomorrow

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict in plea that sought a review of the Rafale order tomorrow. Interestingly the verdict comes just a day ahead of polling.

The court will pronounce its verdict on two issues- admissibility of the stolen documents and also the claim of privilege raised by the government. The judgments have been listed in the names of Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi and Justice K M Joseph.

In December 2018, the Supreme Court had given the deal a clean chit and said that it found no irregularities in the government's decision making process.

The court also observed that it is not its job to go into pricing when the need and quality of aircraft is not in doubt. Further the court also said it did not find anything wrong in the selection of the Indian offset partners by Dassault. All the pleas have been dismissed. The court also said that no further review is required, while also adding that no probe is required into the pricing aspect or decision making process for the purchase of the aircraft.

The petitioners then sought a review of the verdict. The matter was heard at length in open court, following which the order was reserved.