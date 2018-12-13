Home News India SC verdict on Rafale deal today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 13: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the Rafale case on Friday. The court had reserved its verdict in the Rafale Deal case last month

The orders were reserved by a Bench comprising, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. The SC said it would also examine a plea for a court monitored probe.

A petition was filed in which information was sought about the contract given to Reliance by Dassault.

Advocate M L Sharma's plea, filed earlier, alleging discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France had sought a stay on the deal.

Sharma claimed in his plea that the inter-government agreement to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets must be quashed as it was an "outcome of corruption" and not ratified by Parliament under Article 253 (Parliament has power to make any law for implementing any inter-government agreement) of the Constitution.