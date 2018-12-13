  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    SC verdict on Rafale deal tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in the Rafale case tomorrow.
    The court had reserved its verdict in the Rafale Deal case last month

    Sirisena’s decision to dissolve Parliament was illegal: Sri Lankan SC

    The orders were reserved by a Bench comprising, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph. The SC said it would also examine a plea for a court monitored probe.

    Also Read | Rafale: Comfort letter vs Sovereign guarantee, how legally is India covered

    A petition was filed in which information was sought about the contract given to Reliance by Dassault.
    Advocate M L Sharma's plea, filed earlier, alleging discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France had sought a stay on the deal.

    Sharma claimed in his plea that the inter-government agreement to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets must be quashed as it was an "outcome of corruption" and not ratified by Parliament under Article 253 (Parliament has power to make any law for implementing any inter-government agreement) of the Constitution.

    Read more about:

    rafale supreme court rafale deal dassault chief justice of india

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue