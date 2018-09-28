SC verdict on alleged Naxal sympathisers 'a win for India', it indicts Congress: BJP

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to not interfere in the arrest of five activists in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence case and lashed out at the Congress for coming out in support of the alleged Naxal sympathisers.

The Supreme Court today refused to interfere with the arrest of the five activists, alleged to be sympathetic towards naxalites. The Supreme Court has said that the accused cannot choose which probe agency should examine the case.

"The ones who work against the national security do not have the luxury of choosing as to what kind of prosecution they will face. This verdict by the Supreme Court is a win for India...This verdict is also an indictment of the Congress. Rahul Gandhi was acting as an advocate for these arrested Maoists," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Patra said that the Congress has been politicising several key issues like surgical strike and arrest of the activists which is not good for the country.

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi said that the motive behind these arrests was revenge but the Supreme Court has made it clear that this was not the case..Congress has been hurt by this verdict of SC," he added.

The top court also dismissed the plea for taking the probe away from the Maharashtra police, saying it is not for the accused to dictate the terms of a criminal investigation. The majority verdict extended the order of house arrest by four weeks to enable the activists approach the trial judge to secure bail and other reliefs.