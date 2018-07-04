'SC verdict has made BJP further nervous of AAP's performance in Delhi'

New Delhi, July 4: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court's verdict on administrative control of Delhi will end '26-months' of suffering that the residents of the national capital had to go through because of Centre's authoritarian ways. AAP's Prithvi Reddy said the 'historic' verdict would allow Arvind Kejriwal-led government to show what a 'pro-people' government can do for Delhi.

"BJP wanted to stop good governance, they wanted to stop our government to work on pro people manner. They were threatened by honest politics. They thought that people would realise what can actually be done for the people by practicing clean politics. They did not want that to happen. They knew that AAP would succeed," Reddy told OneIndia.

The Supreme Court put to rest the long standing tussle between the Delhi Governor and Lieutenant Governor. It said that the role of the LG is to help and not be obstructionist.

The Supreme Court observed that if legitimate decisions are delayed by the Lieutenant Governor, then collective responsibility of the government stands negated. The court also held that the Union Government must not usurp powers on maters within the domain of the legislature.

He said the party is excited with the prospect that 'honest and pro-people' can now be practiced, but reamined circumspect that the BJP-led Centre may devise other means to interfere.

When asked about BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's remark that nothing essentially changes with the SC verdict, the AAP's Karnataka chief said, "BJP are scared. It is huge defeat for Modi. He keeps talking about good governance all the time, and now he will get to see it in Delhi."

He further said that 'democracy has been protected', and that the apex court has sent a large message to the people of the country.

When asked as to how Sheila Dikshit managed three terms under different governments at the Centre, he said, "Sheila Dikshit government had more control over Delhi. Departments and services essential for Delhi were reporting to her. But it was the case after Modi came to power in 2014."

The verdict was pronounced by a five judge Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. The Bench also comprised, Justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan.

The Bench observed that all decisions must be in line with constitutional spirit. The constitutional trust is of utmost importance the Bench observed. The principle of collective responsibility is of immense significance. If legitimate decisions of legislators are delayed by L-G, collective responsibility of government stands negated. Union and State governments must collaborate and display harmonious relations, the court said. The Bench noted that the Union has executive power over land, police and public order. All other areas it is the Delhi government which has the power.

