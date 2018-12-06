  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    SC upholds nomination of three Puducherry MLAs by Kiran Bedi

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 6: Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision of Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi to nominate three MLAs to the Assembly.

    The apex court said, "LG has the power to nominate". Congress had challenged the decision of LG to nominate MLAs saying LG should have consulted the ruling party before the nomination of MLAs.

    SC upholds upholds nomination of three Puducherry MLAs by Kiran Bedi
    Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi. PTI file photo

    In March, the Madras High Court had upheld their nominations. More than eight months after Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi sparked off a crisis in the Union territory by nominating three MLAs without the recommendation of the chief minister. The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar had delivered two separate, but concurring, judgments upholding the nomination made by the lieutenant governor.

    Also Read | He is lying says Bedi on Pondy CM's allegations on CSR funds

    The three MLAs - V Swaminathan, KG Shankar and V Selva Ganapathy - all belonging to the BJP, could not enter the assembly all these days as the speaker had refused to swear them in and administer oath of office to them. The MLAs were nominated by Bedi in 2017 but Speaker Vaithilingam had cancelled their nominations on November 12, 2017.

    More puducherry NewsView All

    Read more about:

    kiran bedi congress bjp puducherry supreme court

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue