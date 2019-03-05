SC upholds NGT order on encroachment of Bellandur Agara Wetlands

Chennabasaveshwar P

Bengaluru, Mar 05: The Supreme Court Tuesday dismissed the appeal of M/s Mantri TechZone and M/s Coremind Software Services to quash the judgement passed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) principal bench in 2016.

With the Supreme Court dismissing the appealed filed, Mantri Tech Zone and Coremind Software Services will have to pay the fine of 117.5 Crore and 13.5 crore respectively and will have to demolish structures and vacate the 3 acres 10 gunta area encroached in the Bellandur catchment area.

More importantly, Mantri Tech Zone will also have rebuild the Rajakulave they was diverted to make way for the construction.

NGT judgment on buffer zone:

On 04th May 2016, the NGT's Principal Bench had passed a judgement specifying buffer zone of 75 metres in case of lakes, 50 metres for primary, 35 metres for secondary and 25 metres for tertiary raja-kaluves to be maintained from the edge of these water bodies. The NGT then had observed that these buffers are absolutely essential for sustainable development of the environment of the area in question. These buffer zones were directed to be maintained as green belts, and as 'no construction zone' for all intent and purposes. The NGT's judgement was critical for restoring Bengaluru's lakes and environment.

It was then that the Government of Karnataka and the two private entities - Mantri Tech Zone and Coremind Software Services approached the Hon'ble Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices A K Sikri, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice M R Shah in April 2017 seeking to quash the NGT's order citing that the Tribunal had no jurisdiction to promulgate such orders.

Namma Bengaluru Foundation: NBF has been Petitioner in the case since 2014, first in the NGT and later in the Supreme Court.

Founded by Member of Parliament, Sh. Rajeev Chandrasekhar , NBF has been at the forefront in the fight to reclaim Bellandur-Agra Catchment area from the clutches of vested interests since March 2014, when it took this fight the NGT and later continued to fight this matter in the Supreme Court.