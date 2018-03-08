SC restores Hadiya marriage, tells NIA to continue probe into Love Jihad cases in Kerala

The Supreme Court on Thursday restored the marriage of Hadiya with her husband Shafin Jahan. While upholding the marriage, the court however told the NIA that it could continue its probe into the Love Jihad case.

The order of the Supreme Court was passed on an appeal filed by Jahan who had challenged the order of the Kerala High Court which had annulled the marriage while terming it as a sham.

The order delivered by a Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra took into account that when Hadiya was summoned to court she admitted to her marriage with Shafin Jahan. Moreover a marriage between two consenting adults cannot be interfered with the SC also observed. The court said when it interacted with Hadiya it found that she had exercised her free consent in getting married. Further the Bench also said that Hadiya is free to pursue her future endeavours as per the law.

The court observed that the Kerala High Court was wrong in annulling the marriage. It said when two consenting adults get married there cannot be interference.

The court however said that it would not interfere with NIA probe in the Love Jihad case. The probe into the cases of Love Jihad by a well oiled network in Kerala would however continue, the Bench said.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.