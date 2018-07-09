  • search

Nirbhaya’s rapists will hang as Supreme Court rejects review

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 9: The Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence awarded to the four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The court rejected the review pleas filed by the three convicts. The fourth convict had not preferred a review. The court said that the order was a considered one and there was no ground to re-consider the verdict.

    Nirbhaya’s rapists will hang as Supreme Court rejects review

    All pleas of convicts were taken into account during hearing of appeals against HC order and no new ground has been raised in review petitions to warrant reconsideration of death penalties awarded to them in May2017, the Bench observed.

    The Bench comprising Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra and Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan was hearing the review plea filed by Mukesh (29), Pawan Gupta (22) and Vinay Sharma (23). The fourth death row convict, Akshay Kumar Singh (31) did not filed a review petition against the order of the Supreme Court dated May 5 2017. Another accused Ram Singh had allegedly committed suicide at the Tihar jail. A minor in the case was convicted by the Juvenile Justice Court and served a three year sentence.

    Also read: Timeline of Nirbhaya gang-rape case: How the events unfolded

    The court had upheld the death penalty awarded to the rapists by the Delhi High Court.
    The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 inside a running bus in south Delhi by six persons and severely assaulted before being thrown out on the road. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

    Read more about:

    supreme court death penalty nirbhaya gang rape

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue