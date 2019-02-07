SC transfers Muzaffarpur shelter home case trial to Delhi court

New Delhi, Feb 07: The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred the trial of Muzaffarpur shelter home case to Saket POCSO Court, in Delhi from Patna.

The Court has ordered the judge to commence the trial in 2 weeks and complete it within a period of 6 months.

"Enough is enough, give us details of 110 shelter homes in the state. How many inmates are there? How is the state giving assistance and what is the number of male and female inmates," Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said.

The apex court transferred the investigation into similar cases of sexual and physical abuse in 16 different shelter homes across Bihar, after observing that the state police has been "soft" in its investigation.

In May, a report filed by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) had raised grave concerns over physical, sexual and mental assault against children in the various NGO-run shelter homes in Bihar.

The Bihar government also came under fire from the court since no FIR has been registered for assault in at least four shelter homes, which had been named in the TISS report.